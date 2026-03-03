The Best Magnificent Seven Stock to Buy Now

Key Points

Investors piled into Magnificent Seven stocks in recent years.

These companies operate in the high-growth field of AI.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

The Magnificent Seven tech stocks used to be almost automatic winners. They led the S&P 500 higher in the earlier days of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom as investors aimed to get in on players most likely to benefit from this new technology. And the Magnificent Seven, as well-established tech stocks, also offered investors a certain sense of stability -- even though they may face their share of headwinds, they have what it takes to soar over time.

And speaking of headwinds, we're now in a period that hasn't been the easiest for these players. Though the earnings backdrop and tech spending remain positive, investors have started to worry about some aspects of the AI story. For example, one concern has been that the spending level may be too high, and the revenue opportunity won't justify it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One positive point is that these concerns have left certain Magnificent Seven stocks trading at bargain levels. Let's check out the best one to buy right now.

The cheapest of the bunch

This stock trades for only 21x forward earnings estimates, making it the cheapest of the group right now. I'm talking about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), a company you may know best for its ownership of Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Meta is a social media giant, with 3.5 billion people around the globe using at least one of these popular apps every day. But this company also is on the road to becoming an AI powerhouse. And this is something that could significantly boost revenue over time. Here's how: Meta has designed its own large language model and is building out data centers -- moves that allow it to apply AI to its biggest moneymaker, advertising.

Meta's AI features

Advertisers come to Meta to reach us across the apps we use so much. Meta's AI, as features increase and improve, should spur us to spend even more time on these apps -- and this may prompt advertisers to spend more here. On top of this, Meta is working to supercharge the advertising experience and ad results. All of this may translate into greater ad revenue over time.

This AI research and development also could lead to other products and services in the future, which may result in new revenue streams. So Meta is definitely an AI player to watch. And what I like about Meta is the fact that the company already has built a solid business that generates billions of dollars in revenue annually -- enough to support growth and dividend payments to shareholders. All of this makes Meta a bargain today, and the best Magnificent Seven stock to buy now.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.