While a move down the street — or even within the same city — can be successful with the help of a few friends and a rental truck, an interstate or cross country move could require the help of professional movers.

But planning a long-distance move can be stressful enough without having to sift through all the options to find the best moving companies.

If you want to compare options but don’t know where to start, read on for detailed reviews of some of the best long-distance moving companies in the industry.

Our Top Picks for Best Long Distance Moving Companies

Best Long Distance Moving Companies Reviews

Pros

Offers competitive prices and discounts

Has a large network of licensed moving partners

Coordinates auto transport services

Cons

No in-house movers

No customer service on weekends

Charges a cancellation fee on credit card refunds

Doesn't guarantee GPS tracking

No local moves

Why we chose it: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group has a reputation for affordability. As a broker, Interstate doesn’t operate its own fleet of vehicles or employ in-house movers, which allows the company to keep overhead costs down (but may also result in inconsistent service). On top of Interstate’s already low prices, it offers military discounts and a no-strings-attached $500 discount to all customers who call in for a quote.

Interstate can coordinate specialty moves, including military moves and auto transportation. However, the company doesn’t handle local moves. And since it works with several third-party vendors, it cannot guarantee GPS tracking. Other potential drawbacks of working with Interstate are that it charges a cancellation fee on credit card refunds — which isn’t standard practice in the industry — and doesn’t offer customer service on weekends.

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group has an average rating of 3.61 out of 5 stars on Better Business Bureau (BBB), which isn’t stellar but also unsurprising in the moving industry. Nevertheless, customer reviews suggest inconsistent service due to the company’s business model. This means your experience as a customer could depend on the movers Interstate hires to carry out your move.

Interstate operates nationwide and doesn’t have service restrictions based on location or destination — as long as your move is within the U.S.

Pros

Responsive customer service

No cancellation fee if canceled 48 hours in advance

Has its own small fleet and in-house movers

Offers custom packaging and air freight services

Includes 30 days of free storage

Cons

Higher-than-average deposit required to book a move

Doesn't offer instant online quotes

Doesn't handle last-minute bookings during the summer

Complicated online booking system

Some services may be contracted out to third parties

Why we chose it: International Van Lines (IVL) has a solid reputation for customer service. While it has an average customer rating of 3.43 out of 5 stars on the BBB, it fares much better on Google Reviews, with a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars. It also has a 100% response rate on both platforms. This means customers are more likely to get assistance if there are any issues during their move.

IVL is a leading long-distance moving company with over 15 years of experience. Although it doesn’t offer instant online quotes or standard pricing guides on its website, its prices reportedly align with those of other moving companies. IVL does require higher-than-average deposits to confirm moving dates, however, so you may spend more money upfront with this mover than with similar competitors.

IVL offers a full range of moving services, including:

Nationwide and international moves

Packing and unpacking

Short- and long-term storage

Custom packaging for delicate items

Auto shipping

Air freight options

While IVL has relatively positive customer service ratings and is responsive to online customer feedback, the quality of its services may vary. That’s because IVL has a very small fleet of moving trucks and must, on occasion, subcontract third parties to handle moves. Most negative comments about IVL on BBB and Google Reviews appear to be from customers who weren’t aware the company was also a broker and didn’t have a great experience with the subcontractors.

IVL offers services in all 50 U.S. states and over 180 countries. However, while it’s widely available, its complicated online booking system and lackluster summer availability may make it difficult to find a moving date with this company.

Pros

Wide availability and nearly 100 years of industry experience

No cancellation fee if canceled 24 hours in advance

Doesn't require a deposit to schedule a move

Offers GPS tracking

Custom bundles available

Cons

Doesn't offer instant online quotes for large moves

Average customer reviews

Why we chose it: Mayflower Transit offers moving services in all 50 states and over 150 different countries. And, thanks to its vast network of over 200 local agents and its partnership with sister company United Van Lines, it also has one of the largest fleets in the industry with more than 1,900 moving trucks.

Mayflower’s wide availability means customers are much more likely to be able to book a move, even during peak seasons. And if their plans change, they can simply log into the company’s web portal to reschedule the move.

As a full-service moving company, Mayflower offers a wide range of moving services, including:

Packing and unpacking

Auto shipping

Short- and long-term storage

Debris removal

Nationwide and international moves

Corporate relocations

A moving checklist via an online portal

Full-service movers aren’t generally the most affordable options, yet Mayflower allows customers to create their own service bundles. This could result in more affordable prices.

Remember to contact Mayflower for a quote, as it only offers instant online quotes for one-bedroom units. Interstate movers are also required to do a visual inspection of your belongings before giving you an estimate, but many companies allow virtual walkthroughs.

As the company operates through a network of local agents, customer ratings for Mayflower Transit may vary considerably by location. On the BBB, the company has a 1.06 out of 5-star customer rating but an A+ business score, suggesting it addresses consumer complaints appropriately and provides timely resolutions.

Pros

Range of add-on moving services

Flat rate pricing between major cities

Offers instant online quotes and price matching

Has in-house movers

No cancellation fee if canceled seven days in advance

Cons

Not available in Hawaii or Alaska

Higher-than-average deposit required to book a move

Doesn't offer international moving services

No customer service during weekends

Why we chose it: American Van Lines is a well-known long-distance moving company that can handle every aspect of the moving process, from packing to appliance installation and furniture assembly. It offers more add-ons than other smaller moving companies.

Some of AVL’s optional services include:

Partial fragile-only packing

Short- and long-term storage

Electronics crating

Auto shipping

Furniture assembly

Appliance installation

Piano moving

Antiques moving

As a full-service mover, AVL may be more expensive than other companies on this list. Nevertheless, it offers flat-rate pricing between major cities in the U.S., which could make it a more affordable option for some customers. Online sources also suggest AVL requires a higher-than-average deposit to schedule a move, yet actual amounts will depend on factors such as your moving date, destination and the size and distance of the move.

AVL has an average rating of 2.15 out of 5 stars on BBB.org. While other long-distance moving companies have better average customer reviews on this platform, customer ratings may vary by location, as evidenced by the company’s Google Reviews.

Another thing to know about AVL is that it doesn’t offer international moving services or customer support during weekends. And unlike other moving companies on this list, it only operates within the lower 48 states and has a relatively small fleet of under 200 vehicles.

Pros

Range of storage solutions for residential and commercial customers

Good BBB customer service rating

24/7 customer service

Offers interest-free financing options to qualified customers

GPS tracking available

Cons

Doesn't offer competitor price matching

May charge more than other competitors for similar services

Doesn't offer instant online quotes

Why we chose it: JK Moving Services is an independent moving, storage and logistics company offering services in all 50 states and over 150 countries. While it has a small fleet of under 30 moving vehicles and doesn’t offer car transportation itself, the company makes up for it by providing services that could benefit customers with specific storage needs.

JK offers several different storage solutions for residential customers. Besides free used boxes, furniture wrapping and custom crating, it can store any item regardless of size or value. Its ample storage facility offers 24/7 monitoring, is climate-controlled and is equipped with motion sensors and fire suppression systems for secure long- or short-term storage.

Commercial customers may also store a wide variety of items with JK, from museum collections to medical equipment. And thanks to JK’s real-time digital image inventory, they can view their assets and schedule delivery from an online portal. The company even provides fulfillment and distribution services.

JK Doesn’t offer instant online quotes or competitor price matching and may charge higher prices than competitors. However, it does have a 0% financing option that allows qualified customers to make monthly installments instead of having to pay upfront.

JK Moving Services has a great average customer rating of 4.32 out of 5 stars on its BBB profile. But while this rating is significantly higher than any other company on this list, it’s based on just 41 reviews.

Pros

Offers storage options and add-ons

Customers are assigned a personal move coordinator

GPS tracking available

Cons

Service availability varies by location

May hire third parties for certain services

Must pay in full before moving date

Why we chose it: While other shipping container companies only offer one to three container size options, North American offers seven options ranging from 17 cubic feet to 225 cubic feet. This variety allows customers to pick the right container size and avoid overpaying for space they don’t need. In addition, and unlike other competitors, North American also assigns customers a dedicated moving coordinator and offers optional packing services for added convenience.

Blue Express is marketed to residential customers looking to send small shipments over long distances. Besides access to a personal moving coordinator, this option includes guaranteed delivery. If the shipment isn’t delivered on or before the agreed delivery date or period, the North American will pay a $75 penalty for each day the shipment is late, up to 100% of the transportation charge. Restrictions may apply, so customers interested in Blue Express should contact the company for more information.

North American Van Lines’ prices are on par with those of other full-service movers. Just keep in mind that opting for additional services can considerably increase the cost of your move and the company requires customers to pay in full before their moving date.

Besides long-distance moving services, North American also offers:

International moving services

Full and partial packing and unpacking services

Short- and long-term storage

Debris removal

Furniture disassembly and assembly

While North American handles moves in all 50 U.S. states and over 130 countries, service availability may vary by location and the company may subcontract third-party movers.

North American Moving Services has an average customer rating of 2.8 out of 5 stars on its BBB profile based on 66 customer reviews. While not an outstanding rating, customer sentiment appears to be generally positive. But, as with most other companies on this list, customer feedback for North American varies by location, so check local ratings on Google Reviews before scheduling your move.

Pros

Offers online quotes

Has in-house movers

Free cancellations and 24/7 customer service

GPS tracking available

Cons

Must pay in full before moving date

Some services may be contracted out to third parties

Customer reviews are average

Why we chose it: Allied is our top pick for customers who want to schedule a move as quickly as possible. The company offers 24/7 customer service and virtual in-home surveys, so customers can start the process whenever it’s most convenient for them and get a moving estimate in as little as a few hours.

Allied specializes in providing custom moving solutions, so customers can purchase add-ons such as:

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Auto shipping

Storage

Allied operates in all 50 states and over 130 countries, but may subcontract third-party movers to perform some of the services it offers.

Allied fares worse than other competitors when it comes to customer service ratings. It has an average customer rating of 1.1 stars on BBB based on 50 customer reviews. Customer ratings on Google Reviews also vary considerably by location.

Other long-distance moving companies we considered

The following are other long-distance moving companies you may also want to consider. While these didn’t make our top list for different reasons, they may be a solid option for you under the right circumstances.

Pros

Excellent customer service rating

Operates nationwide

Specializes in moves for senior citizens

Veteran-owned company

Offers storage services

Cons

No mobile app

Doesn't have in-house movers

Limited add-on services

May subcontract third-party movers

Safeway Moving Inc. offers flat-rate long-distance moving services and storage. However, the company doesn’t offer beyond these services, which is why we ultimately decided not to include it in our top list.

Pros

Offers price matching

24/7 customer service

Offers flexible payment options

No cancellation fee if canceled 7 days in advance

Cons

Poor customer service rating

More expensive than competition

Doesn't have in-house movers

Doesn't offer GPS tracking

Moving APT is a mover broker that can coordinate complex moves. As other moving brokers, the company doesn’t have GPS tracking and its customer service ratings leave much to be desired.

Pros

Has in-house movers

Offers GPS tracking and several add-ons

Discounts available for certain university alumni

Cons

Poor customer service ratings

Limited availability

Doesn't offer instant online quotes

Coleman Worldwide Moving is a long-distance moving company with over 100 years of experience. It only serves 22 states directly, however. The company can only provide services in other states through its partnership with Allied Van Lines.

Long Distance Moving Companies Guide

From packing to coordinating your moving date with the start of your new lease, planning a long-distance move can be complicated enough without having to look for legitimate movers that will arrive on time, charge you a fair price, and handle your belongings with care.

Understanding what to look for in a long-distance moving company and how to hire one can make your moving experience significantly smoother.

What is considered long distance moving?

The definition of a long-distance move may vary by company. Some companies consider moves of over 100 miles long-distance, while others claim these moves generally exceed 400 miles. Ask your mover about its definition of a long-distance move when you call for a quote.

What do long distance moving companies do?

Besides transporting your belongings from the property you’re vacating to your new home, long-distance movers generally offer related services. These add-on services vary by company but may include packing and unpacking, loading and unloading items in and out of the moving truck, basic appliance installation (i.e. plugging in your stove and washer), car transportation and even custom packing for fragile items.

Most long-distance movers don’t transport live animals or plants. If you have either, you’ll need to take them with you in your family car or make other arrangements. If you opt for a DIY approach, you should also take special precautions to keep your plants safe during a move.

Do you need insurance for long distance moves?

Interstate moving companies are legally required to offer two types of liability coverage for your belongings. When you get a moving estimate, the company will automatically include full value protection coverage in your quote. Under this option, the mover will repair or replace lost or damaged items or make a cash settlement for the cost of the repair or the item’s current market value.

Under full value coverage, the mover’s liability is limited with regard to high-value items (those that exceed $100 per pound). And while this coverage option is more comprehensive, it’s also more expensive. Exact prices vary by company, and some may even require deductibles for different items.

If you choose to waive full value protection coverage, the mover will offer you released value protection for free. This option will cover up to $0.60 per pound per article. This means that if your 10,000-pound shipment were completely destroyed, you’d be able to claim up to $6,000, a very small amount.

For very valuable items, you may be able to combine your mover’s liability protection with a third-party policy. Contact your current home insurance company and inquire about added coverage for your belongings while in transit.

How to choose a long distance moving company

With so many companies offering the same or similar services, deciding on the best option for your circumstances can be challenging. Here are some tips for choosing the right moving company.

Know the difference between movers and brokers

The moving industry is fraught with negative reviews from customers who hired a moving company and a different crew showed up on the day of their move. Or the third-party movers arrived late, damaged or misplaced items, and then filing a claim for repairs or replacement took longer than expected. These issues arise when customers don’t understand the difference between movers and brokers, or when brokers aren’t as transparent as they could be about how their business model works.

Moving carriers have in-house moving crews they have vetted and trained. Brokers, on the other hand, only coordinate moves with actual moving carriers on behalf of clients. Brokers often hire third-party movers that quote them the lowest prices for the services their clients require. So while moving brokerage services can be more affordable, their vetting process may leave much to be desired. And since brokers are simply intermediaries, they often don’t provide GPS shipment tracking.

Learning about the difference between movers or brokers can help you make better-informed decisions and avoid potential issues.

Compare moving estimates

One of the best ways to save money on a long-distance move is to shop around and get quotes from several movers. Prices vary by company, and not all companies offer the same services. For example, not all movers offer car shipping services. Moreover, services may vary by location as well.

Lastly, calling different companies to get quotes can give you a better idea of how responsive they are and how well they treat customers.

Read customer reviews

While consumer reviews don’t always paint a full picture, reading them can give you a better idea of what to expect from a moving company. You can check out a company’s profile on BBB.org and filter customer complaints by type to understand the issues clients have had with that company and how it resolved them. We also recommend reading Google Reviews for moving companies in your area, as reviews also vary widely by location.

When reading online customer feedback, pay close attention to whether the company is responsive to complaints, as this can indicate whether it will come through for you if you have any issues during your move. And remember to take consumer reviews with a grain of salt. People who have had an average experience with a company are less likely to post a review than those who have had a negative experience and are looking for a satisfactory resolution.

Check the NAIC database for more information

Movers who are licensed to operate across state lines must be registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Interstate movers must also have a U.S. DOT number, which you can input into the FMCSA database to get more information on them. This includes where the company is headquartered, its contact information and registration status, whether it’s a broker or carrier, complaints filed against it, and more.

Long Distance Moving Companies FAQ

How much does long distance moving cost?

The cost of your move will depend on several factors, including:

The size and weight of your shipment

The distance of the move

When you're moving (season, day of the week and time of day)

The city you're moving to and how hard it is to unload the truck there

Whether your home has stairs or tight hallways that can make moving difficult

Additional services you purchase (professional packing, loading, etc.)

The type of insurance you purchase ( full value vs. released value coverage )

Based on estimates from the moving companies we reviewed, you can expect to pay anywhere between $2,600 and $5,800 for a long-distance move. A cross-country relocation can cost well over $4,000, while a long-distance move of about 1,000 miles can cost around $3,000.

How can I save money when moving long distance?

Renting a truck and handling a long-distance move yourself can save you thousands of dollars in labor costs alone. Just remember to factor in expenses such as gas, tolls and accommodations.

What are some tips for moving long distance?

Most of the best tips for moving over long distances have to do with organization. Start with a checklist of the items you're taking with you. You can then pack similar items together, and label boxes as you seal them. Also consider keeping important documents and items you may need during your move in a separate bag and take it with you for easy access.

Read our article for additional moving tips and recommendations.

How We Chose the Best Long Distance Moving Companies

To find the best long-distance moving companies, we took into account the following:

Pricing, including discounts, moving packages and financing options

Services offered

Average customer service ratings, complaints and reviews from several unbiased sources, including BBB.org and Google Reviews

Service availability and ease of scheduling services

Summary of Money’s Best Long Distance Moving Companies

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.