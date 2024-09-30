Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30:

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO: This LNG transportation and logistics company. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Opera Limited OPRA: This internet technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

