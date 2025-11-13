Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 13:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

