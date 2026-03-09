Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9:

The Hershey Company HSY: This confectionery products and pantry items company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This company that operates a live-streaming platform focused on esports, gaming content, and interactive entertainment services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 82.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET: This company that explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas across North America, Europe and Australia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

