Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL: This distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retailing of motor fuels, and operator of convenience stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus

CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

China Yuchai International Limited CYD: This diesel and natural gas engine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International Limited Price and Consensus

China Yuchai International Limited price-consensus-chart | China Yuchai International Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

China Yuchai International Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

China Yuchai International Limited dividend-yield-ttm | China Yuchai International Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.