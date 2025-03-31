Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CION Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

CION Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | CION Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of 9.9%.

CION Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CION Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CION Investment Corporation Quote

ACNB Corporation ACNB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

ACNB Corporation Price and Consensus

ACNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACNB Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

ACNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

ACNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | ACNB Corporation Quote

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

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Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.