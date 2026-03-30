Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust CWYUF: This fully integrated REIT based in Canada has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price and Consensus

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Quote

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Li Ning Company Limited LNNGY: This sports brand company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Li Ning Co. Price and Consensus

Li Ning Co. price-consensus-chart | Li Ning Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Li Ning Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Li Ning Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Li Ning Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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Li Ning Co. (LNNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.