Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Citizens & Northern Corp CZNC: This bank holding company which, provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

United Community Banks UCB: This community-focused bank holding company, which offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

Carter's CRI: This company, which is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

