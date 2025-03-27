Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

Hang Seng Bank Limited HSNGY: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp Price and Consensus

Heritage Commerce Corp price-consensus-chart | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Heritage Commerce Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Commerce Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company dividend-yield-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.