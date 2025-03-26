Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY: This automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Suzuki Motor Price and Consensus

Suzuki Motor price-consensus-chart | Suzuki Motor Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Suzuki Motor Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suzuki Motor dividend-yield-ttm | Suzuki Motor Quote

Broadcom Inc. AVGO: This semiconductor devices company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Broadcom Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Broadcom Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Broadcom Inc. Quote

