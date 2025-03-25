Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC: This holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

