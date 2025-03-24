Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Valley National Bancorp VLY: This holding company for Valley National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

NN Group N.V. NNGRY: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Heritage Financial Corporation HFWA: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

