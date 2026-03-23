Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Karat Packaging KRT: This company, which is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Karat Packaging Inc. Price and Consensus

Karat Packaging Inc. price-consensus-chart | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Karat Packaging Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Karat Packaging Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Karat Packaging Inc. Quote

Opera Limited OPRA: This company, which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Magna International MGA: This mobility technology company and global automotive supplier, which offers comprehensive vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Magna International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Magna International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Magna International Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.