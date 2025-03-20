Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Hang Seng Bank HSNGY: This company which is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong's largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

CPB CPF: This Hawaii-based bank holding company,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

United Community Banks UCB: This bank holding company which offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

