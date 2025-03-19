Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 10%.

Postal Realty Trust PSTL: This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company that provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

