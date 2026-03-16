Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16:

BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO: This retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% in the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.