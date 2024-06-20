Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20:

Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU: This identity verification services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

