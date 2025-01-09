Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

