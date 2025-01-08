Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:
Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Sony Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sony Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Sony Corporation Quote
Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN: This diversified entertainment platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus
Golden Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Golden Entertainment, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Golden Entertainment, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Entertainment, Inc. Quote
Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS: This security and defense services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% in the last 60 days.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Leidos Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.