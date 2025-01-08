Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN: This diversified entertainment platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS: This security and defense services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

