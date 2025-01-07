Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:
Primo Brands Corporation PRMB: This branded beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.
Primo Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Primo Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primo Brands Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Primo Brands Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Primo Brands Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Primo Brands Corporation Quote
Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA dividend-yield-ttm | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
RB Global, Inc. RBA: This omnichannel marketplace company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% in the last 60 days.
RB Global, Inc. Price and Consensus
RB Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RB Global, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
RB Global, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
RB Global, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | RB Global, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.