Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB: This branded beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

RB Global, Inc. RBA: This omnichannel marketplace company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Zacks Investment Research

