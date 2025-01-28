Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. IFS: This financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fox Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fox Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% in the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.