Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

