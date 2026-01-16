Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 16

January 16, 2026 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 16th:

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX: This oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

United Community Banks, Inc. UCB: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

United Community Banks, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Community Banks, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Community Banks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Community Banks, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

United Community Banks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Community Banks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Community Banks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Community Banks, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Access the Report Free Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REPX
UCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.