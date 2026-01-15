Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 15

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 15th:

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU: This metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private equity company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

