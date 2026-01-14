Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 14th:

Guess, Inc. GES: This lifestyle and apparel company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Guess, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS: This solar energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC: This technology services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International Corporation Price and Consensus

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Science Applications International Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Science Applications International Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.