Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 12th:

Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This air transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL: This cosmetics company has has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

