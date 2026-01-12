Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 12th:
Dollar General Corporation DG: This discount retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus
Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Dollar General Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dollar General Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Dollar General Corporation Quote
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This air transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL: This cosmetics company has has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.