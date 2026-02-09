Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company, which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Hershey HSY: This company, which is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

First Horizon FHN: This financial services company, which provides diversified financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

