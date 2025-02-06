Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

Annaly Capital Management NLY: This company which is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily owns, manages and finances a portfolio of real-estate-related investment securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

Euroseas ESEA: This company which operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 82.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

