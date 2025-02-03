Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Embotelladora Andina ( AKO.B ): This company which produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Valley National Bancorp VLY: This bank holding company which offers various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This business bank conducting a general community banking business is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

