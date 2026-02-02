Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Aviva plc AVVIY: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

Aviva PLC Price and Consensus

Aviva PLC price-consensus-chart | Aviva PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Aviva PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Aviva PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Aviva PLC Quote

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.9% the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Southwest Airlines Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southwest Airlines Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aviva PLC (AVVIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.