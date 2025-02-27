Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Klabin KLBAY: This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Klabin SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Klabin SA dividend-yield-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Archrock AROC: This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Archrock, Inc. Price and Consensus

Archrock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Archrock, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Archrock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Archrock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Archrock, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Klabin SA (KLBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.