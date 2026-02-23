Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

