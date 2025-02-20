Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

World Kinect Corporation WKC: This energy management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

