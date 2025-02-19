Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:

Horace Mann EducatorsCorporation HMN: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronics manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH: This bank holding company for Commerce Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

