Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB: This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

