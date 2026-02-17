Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17:

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP: This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

