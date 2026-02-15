Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16:

Grupo Financiero Banorte GBOOY: This banking and financial company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. WASH: This bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

