Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB: This bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

