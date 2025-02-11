Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Dana Incorporated DAN: This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

