Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 26

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 26th:

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF: This food and beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Price and Consensus

J & J Snack Foods Corp. price-consensus-chart | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | J & J Snack Foods Corp. Quote

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL: This cosmetics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and Consensus

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

See thefull list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks withsome of our great premium screens .

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.