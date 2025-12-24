Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 24th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX: This industrial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS: This mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

