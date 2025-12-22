Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 22nd:

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP KRP: This oil and gas royalty company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 6.9%.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

