Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 5.0%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Broadcom Inc.AVGO: This semiconductor company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Broadcom Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Broadcom Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Broadcom Inc. Quote

BNP Paribas SA BNPQY: This banking and financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% in the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA dividend-yield-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote

