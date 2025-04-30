Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

SK Telecom Co. SKM: This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service provider, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK: This company which operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Price and Consensus

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. price-consensus-chart | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Quote

Sony SONY: This company which designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sony Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sony Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Sony Corporation Quote

