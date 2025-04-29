Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

West Bancorporation WTBA: This company which is focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

Rayonier RYN: This company is a leading pure-play timberland real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Inc. Price and Consensus

Rayonier Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rayonier Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Rayonier Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rayonier Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rayonier Inc. Quote

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price and Consensus

First Financial Corporation Indiana price-consensus-chart | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Corporation Indiana dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Corporation Indiana Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.