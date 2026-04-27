Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27:

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 950% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Dow Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dow Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.