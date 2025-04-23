Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23:

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT: This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%.

