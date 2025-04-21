Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21:

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This global research and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

