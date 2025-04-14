Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Credit Agricole S.A. CRARY: This company that provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This global insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Allianz SE ALIZY: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

